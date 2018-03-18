Takura Tendayi is a Zimbabwean singer and songwriter. He is well known for his frequent collaborations with Chase & Status and Sub Focus, as well as many other dubstep and drum and bass artists. His guest appearances have accumulated over 17 million YouTube views, and "Flashing Lights" has charted in the United Kingdom at number 98 in the UK Singles Chart and number 15 in the UK Dance Chart. shared stage with Plan B and also co-wrote Rihanna's 2009 single "Wait Your Turn" which alone has over 28 million YouTube views and charted at number 45 in the UK Singles Chart. On 10 September, Door Policy released the three-track EP No Cover Charge for free download. It features a guest appearance from "Traktor" singer L Marshall.