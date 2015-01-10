Twin ForksFormed 2011
Twin Forks
2011
Twin Forks Biography (Wikipedia)
Twin Forks is an American Americana, folk rock band from Boca Raton, Florida, started in 2011 by Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional, Further Seems Forever). They are currently based out of Nashville, TN. The band's current members are Chris Carrabba, Shawn Zorn, Dane Poppin, Kelsie Baron, and Sara Ellen. Twin Forks have released one EP, titled Twin Forks, and a full-length album also titled Twin Forks.
Twin Forks Tracks
Back to You
Twin Forks
Back to You
Back to You
