Twin Forks is an American Americana, folk rock band from Boca Raton, Florida, started in 2011 by Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional, Further Seems Forever). They are currently based out of Nashville, TN. The band's current members are Chris Carrabba, Shawn Zorn, Dane Poppin, Kelsie Baron, and Sara Ellen. Twin Forks have released one EP, titled Twin Forks, and a full-length album also titled Twin Forks.