Benny Carter and His Orchestra
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d5e9bc9-5ded-40c3-b29c-01de0f8309b2
Tracks
Sort by
Sunday
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
Sunday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunday
Last played on
Honeysuckle rose (feat. Benny Carter and His Orchestra)
Lena Horne
Honeysuckle rose (feat. Benny Carter and His Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjy.jpglink
Honeysuckle rose (feat. Benny Carter and His Orchestra)
Last played on
February Fiesta
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
February Fiesta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
February Fiesta
Last played on
Lover Come Back To Me (BBC Archive)
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
Lover Come Back To Me (BBC Archive)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lover Come Back To Me (BBC Archive)
Performer
Last played on
The Midnight Sun Will Never Set
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
The Midnight Sun Will Never Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Midnight Sun Will Never Set
Last played on
Happy Blues
Stan Kenton, Lee Young, Benny Goodman, Benny Carter and His Orchestra, Dave Cavanaugh, Hollywood Hucksters, Jimmy Rowles, Red Norvo, Irving Ashby, Red Callendar, Charlie Shavers & Hollywood Hucksters
Happy Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Blues
Last played on
Cotton Tail
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
Cotton Tail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cotton Tail
Last played on
When Lights Are Low
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
When Lights Are Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Lights Are Low
Last played on
Christmas In New Orleans (feat. Benny Carter and His Orchestra)
Louis Armstrong
Christmas In New Orleans (feat. Benny Carter and His Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlvl.jpglink
Christmas In New Orleans (feat. Benny Carter and His Orchestra)
Last played on
Doozy
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
Doozy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doozy
Last played on
The Habanera
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
The Habanera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Habanera
Last played on
Sweet Georgia Brown
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
Sweet Georgia Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Georgia Brown
Last played on
Slow Freight
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
Slow Freight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slow Freight
Last played on
There's A Small Hotel
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
There's A Small Hotel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's A Small Hotel
Last played on
Malibu
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
Malibu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Malibu
Last played on
Symphony In Riffs
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
Symphony In Riffs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony In Riffs
Last played on
Jump Call
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
Jump Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jump Call
Last played on
Melodrama in a V-Disc Record Room
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
Melodrama in a V-Disc Record Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melodrama in a V-Disc Record Room
Last played on
Gin and Jive
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
Gin and Jive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gin and Jive
Last played on
Love for Sale
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
Love for Sale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love for Sale
Last played on
Swing It
Benny Carter and His Orchestra
Swing It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swing It
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist