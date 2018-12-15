Gary MounfieldBorn 16 November 1962
Gary Mounfield
1962-11-16
Biography
Gary "Mani" Mounfield (born 16 November 1962) is an English rock bassist, best known for being a member of the Stone Roses and Primal Scream.
Shoot You Down
