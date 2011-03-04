Bangla
Bangla is a folk-rock band from Bangladesh. Formed by the popular indie musician Arnob, Bangla mainly blends the traditional Bangladeshi folk genres like Baul, Lalon together with western flavours like jazz, blues, rock etc. The band released its first album Kingkortobbobimurho in 2002. Over the years, the band has emerged as a prominent music group in the country and became one of the most sought after bands, especially among the urban youth listeners.
