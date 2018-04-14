B5, previously known as TNT Boyz and Audio, is a R&B music group originating from St. Petersburg, Florida which later relocated to Atlanta, Georgia. The group consists of the five Breeding family brothers, Dustin Michael (b. October 8, 1987), Kelly Allen (b. February 27, 1989), Patrick Owen (b. September 19, 1990), Carnell Frederick (b. Hunnicutt, November 30, 1991), and Bryan Jesse (b. October 14, 1994). They were formerly known as the TNT Boyz featuring only the four eldest brothers, but renamed themselves B5 when Bryan, the youngest brother, joined the group. From late 2009 to early 2010, they renamed themselves Audio and then returned to the name B5 on May 30, 2012. Bryan and Patrick left the group, leaving Dustin, Kelly, and Carnell to rename themselves Men in Black(MIB). After Dustin and Carnell had their own kids, they dropped out of the group leaving Kelly as a rapper and Dustin a soloist, while Carnell stopped making music to devote his time to his family.

Since 2018, the members of the band have been working together once more as B5. Their new single "Do That" is currently available on Spotify, Apple Music, etc.