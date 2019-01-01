Meg Okura (born August 9, 1973) is an American jazz violinist, composer, erhu player, and leader of the Pan Asian Chamber Jazz Ensemble, based in New York City. She is also a member of the band Pharaoh's Daughter, Emilio Solla y La Inestable de Brooklyn, which was nominated for the 57th Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album, and New York Tango Quartet, among others. She has worked with jazz and pop artists such as Michael Brecker, Lee Konitz, Dianne Reeves, Steve Swallow, Tom Harrell, David Bowie and Mariko Takahashi as well as actor/musician Terrence Howard. Okura has also been the featured violinist in the Cirque du Soleil shows Varekai, Corteo and Wintuk.