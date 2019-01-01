François BazinBorn 4 September 1816. Died 2 July 1878
François Bazin
1816-09-04
François Bazin Biography (Wikipedia)
François Emmanuel Joseph Bazin (4 September 1816 in Marseille – 2 July 1878 in Paris) was a well-known French opera composer during the nineteenth century. His works are not widely performed today.[citation needed]
