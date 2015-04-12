Karen Shenaz David (born 15 April 1979 or 1980) is an Indo-Canadian actress, singer and songwriter, who is best known for portraying Princess Isabella Maria Lucia Elizabetta of Valencia in ABC's fairytale-themed musical-comedy television series, Galavant, as well as Francesca "Cesca" Montoya in the BBC television series Waterloo Road, and Layla in the American action film The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior. She starred as Angela in the ITV television series Cold Feet and plays Princess Jasmine (from Aladdin) in the American television series Once Upon a Time.

David also starred in Pixelface, a CBBC children's television series, where she plays Alexia, the glamorous legend hunter.

She currently has a recurring role on The CW's Legacies as Emma, a guidance counselor and witch.