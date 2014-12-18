André RolighetenBorn 2 January 1985
André Roligheten
André Roligheten Biography (Wikipedia)
André Roligheten (born 2 January 1985) is a Norwegian jazz musician (saxophone) and composer, known from a series of recordings and bands like Albatrosh and Team Hegdal. He has also played with musicians like Andrew D'angelo, Theo Bleckmann, Django Bates, John Edwards, Paul Lovens, Axel Dörner, Robin Hayward, Raymond Strid, Bugge Wesseltoft, Mathias Eick, Ola Kvernberg, Paal Nilssen-Love and Per Zanussi.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
André Roligheten Tracks
Duvet Day
Albatrosh
Duvet Day
Duvet Day
