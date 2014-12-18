André Roligheten (born 2 January 1985) is a Norwegian jazz musician (saxophone) and composer, known from a series of recordings and bands like Albatrosh and Team Hegdal. He has also played with musicians like Andrew D'angelo, Theo Bleckmann, Django Bates, John Edwards, Paul Lovens, Axel Dörner, Robin Hayward, Raymond Strid, Bugge Wesseltoft, Mathias Eick, Ola Kvernberg, Paal Nilssen-Love and Per Zanussi.