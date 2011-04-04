Blue SystemFormed 1987. Disbanded 1997
Blue System
1987
Blue System was a German pop group that was founded by Dieter Bohlen in 1986 after the break-up of Modern Talking.
Sultans of Swing
Blue System
Sultans of Swing
Sultans of Swing
