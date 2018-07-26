Ray BarbeeBorn 5 October 1971
Ray Barbee
1971-10-05
Ray Barbee Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Barbee (born 5 October 1971) is an American skateboarder from San Jose, California. He was one of the first skateboarders to bring freestyle/flatland tricks to street, technical ollie combinations and numerous no comply variations. He is best known for his no complys.
He had memorable video parts in the Powell Peralta videos "Public Domain" and "Ban This." Barbee also appears in the video games Skate 2 and Skate 3 as a playable skater.
In 1991, Barbee left Powell Peralta for The Firm Skateboards (now defunct), headed by another Powell veteran, Lance Mountain.
Barbee has a signature shoe with Vans. His other sponsors are Element Skateboards, Independent Truck Company, and WeSC.
