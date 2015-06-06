Paice Ashton Lord
Paice Ashton Lord Biography (Wikipedia)
Paice Ashton Lord was a short-lived British rock band featuring Deep Purple band members Ian Paice and Jon Lord with singer Tony Ashton. The band was formed in 1976, released its only album in 1977 and broke up in 1978.
Sneaky Private Lee - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Remember The Good Times - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Steam Roller Blues - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
I'm Gonna Stop Drinkin' - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
The Ballad Of Mr Giver - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Arrabella - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Silas And Jerom - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
On The Road Again - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
A Ghost Story - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
I'm Gonna Stop Drinking
