Steve Marcus (September 18, 1939 in New York's Bronx – September 25, 2005 in New Hope, Pennsylvania) was an American jazz saxophonist.

Also known as "The Count", he is credited (along with Larry Coryell) as being a "godfather" of jazz–rock fusion. His first album as a leader, Tomorrow Never Knows, featured a custom arrangement of the ground-breaking Beatles song of the same name. He continued this trend until he later became known for more orthodox jazz playing with drummer Buddy Rich. He was Rich's featured soloist for the last 12 years of Rich's life. He took the reins of the band as the de facto leader after Rich died in 1987, renaming it "Buddy's Buddies" and touring the world with alumni of Rich's many groups.