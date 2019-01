Phuturistix is an English musical duo consisting of Zed Bias (real name Dave Jones) and DJ Injekta (real name Sefton Motley) who operate within the UK garage and broken beat genres. Phuturistix has released one albums on Hospital Records and one album on its self-run Phuture Lounge Recordings.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia