Phuturistix
Phuturistix is an English musical duo consisting of Zed Bias (real name Dave Jones) and DJ Injekta (real name Sefton Motley) who operate within the UK garage and broken beat genres. Phuturistix has released one albums on Hospital Records and one album on its self-run Phuture Lounge Recordings.
