Red Hot Chilli Pipers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d341431-7002-4dcf-9da8-1d25f5bd0ed7
Red Hot Chilli Pipers Biography (Wikipedia)
Red Hot Chilli Pipers are an ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards and drummers formed in Scotland in 2002. They entered and won the BBC talent show When Will I Be Famous? in 2007.
In 2004, the group appeared on the main stage at T in the Park with the headline band, the rock group The Darkness. They appeared on BBC Radio 1 on the Greg James show in July 2013 and The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw in 2014.
The band currently[when?] has Grant Cassidy – an 8 time world champion snare drummer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers Performances & Interviews
- Red Hot Chilli Pipers – Pressed For Timehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0428jg4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0428jg4.jpg2016-07-22T16:09:06.000ZNa Red Hot Chilli Pipers a’ cluich aig TMF 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0428j0z
Red Hot Chilli Pipers – Pressed For Time
- Red Hot Chilli Pipers – Wake Me Uphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0428hph.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0428hph.jpg2016-07-22T16:02:47.000ZNa Red Hot Chilli Pipers air àrd-ùrlar Fèis Chiùil Thiriodh 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0428hg3
Red Hot Chilli Pipers – Wake Me Up
Red Hot Chilli Pipers Tracks
Sort by
Don't Stop Believing/The Jig runrig
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Don't Stop Believing/The Jig runrig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Stop Believing/The Jig runrig
Last played on
Rory MacLeod/Molly's Jig/The Famous Baravan
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Rory MacLeod/Molly's Jig/The Famous Baravan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Boum / Jack Daniels Reel / Barney's Balmoral / Electric Chopsticks
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
La Boum / Jack Daniels Reel / Barney's Balmoral / Electric Chopsticks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train Journey North; Tam Bain's Lum
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Train Journey North; Tam Bain's Lum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train Journey North; Tam Bain's Lum
Last played on
Smoke On The Water / Thunderstruck / Upside Down At Eden Court
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Smoke On The Water / Thunderstruck / Upside Down At Eden Court
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Banshee /The Ramnee Ceilidh /Lexy MacAskill/McFadden's/Break Your Bass Drone
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
The Banshee /The Ramnee Ceilidh /Lexy MacAskill/McFadden's/Break Your Bass Drone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Famous Baravan
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
The Famous Baravan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Famous Baravan
Last played on
Getting Jiggy With It - The Pig Jigs
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Getting Jiggy With It - The Pig Jigs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Getting Jiggy With It - The Pig Jigs
Last played on
Little Cascade
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Little Cascade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Cascade
Last played on
Rocking All Over the World
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Rocking All Over the World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rocking All Over the World
Last played on
We Will Rock You / Eye Of The Tiger / The Clumsy Lover
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
We Will Rock You / Eye Of The Tiger / The Clumsy Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clocks
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Clocks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clocks
Last played on
The Banshee; Lexy McAskill; The Ramnee Ceilidh; The Ale is Dear; Break your bass drone
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
The Banshee; Lexy McAskill; The Ramnee Ceilidh; The Ale is Dear; Break your bass drone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Jude/The Mason Apron
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Hey Jude/The Mason Apron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Jude/The Mason Apron
Last played on
Fix You
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Fix You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fix You
Last played on
The Silver Spear
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
The Silver Spear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Silver Spear
Last played on
LONG WAY TO THE TOP - IF YOU WANNA BAGROCK: OLD HAG THE CHURN/LONG WAY TO THE TOP (AC/DC)/STEAM TRAIN TO MALLAIG
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
LONG WAY TO THE TOP - IF YOU WANNA BAGROCK: OLD HAG THE CHURN/LONG WAY TO THE TOP (AC/DC)/STEAM TRAIN TO MALLAIG
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Croftinloan Times
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Croftinloan Times
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Croftinloan Times
Last played on
The Dark Island
Trad.
The Dark Island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dark Island
Last played on
GETTING JIGGY WITH IT - THE PIG JIGS/THE PRICE OF A PIG
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
GETTING JIGGY WITH IT - THE PIG JIGS/THE PRICE OF A PIG
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dark Island
Red Hot Chilli Pipers
The Dark Island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dark Island
Last played on
Upcoming Events
28
Feb
2019
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Millennium Forum, Derry, UK
1
Mar
2019
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers
SSE Arena, Belfast, UK
10
May
2019
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers
The Grand, Clitheroe, UK
11
May
2019
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Louth Town Hall, Louth, UK
12
May
2019
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Floral Pavilion Theatre, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at the Proms: BBC Proms in the Park
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e42zp6
Glasgow Green
2014-09-13T22:57:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p023g06r.jpg
13
Sep
2014
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at the Proms: BBC Proms in the Park
19:30
Glasgow Green
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e554wh
Glasgow
2014-09-13T22:57:52
13
Sep
2014
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2014
Glasgow
T in the Park: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evx38g
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-13T22:57:52
13
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edrnc8/acts/a3rdgw
London
2013-09-07T22:57:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01gbmfv.jpg
7
Sep
2013
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
London
Red Hot Chilli Pipers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Proclaimers: "We knew straight away that was a good one..."
-
"We tried being Welsh but it didn't work"
-
The Proclaimers: "It's never the same set two nights running"
-
The Proclaimers interviewed at Lakefest
-
Trailer for The Proclaimers: This is the Story
-
The Proclaimers enter the Singers Hall of Fame!
-
"It started in our living room" - Calum McDonald
-
The Proclaimers Live in Session
-
Runrig inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
-
Listen: The Proclaimers in conversation with Gerry Kelly
Back to artist