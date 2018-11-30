Mack GordonBorn 21 June 1904. Died 1 March 1959
Mack Gordon
1904-06-21
Mack Gordon Biography (Wikipedia)
Mack Gordon (born Morris Gittler, June 21, 1904 – February 28, 1959) was a Jewish-American composer and lyricist of songs for the stage and film. He was nominated for the best original song Oscar nine times in eleven years, including five consecutive years between 1940 and 1944, and won the award once, for "You'll Never Know". That song has proved among his most enduring, and remains popular in films and television commercials to this day. "At Last" is another of his best-known songs.
I got a gal in Kalamazoo (extract)
Mack Gordon
Serenade In Blue (Proms 2017)
Harry Warren
An Old Straw Hat
Harry Revel
Chattanoooga Choo Choo
Hiroshi Sato, Haruomi Hosono, Motoya Hamaguchi, Shigeru Suzuki, Masataka Matsutoya, Tatsuya Hayashi, Masayuki Kuniyoshi, Harry Warren, Teruyuki Fukushima, Ginji Ito, Mack Gordon & Haruomi Hosono
At Last
Ulster Orchestra
At Last
Mack Gordon and Harry Warren
You Make Me Feel So Young
Josef Myrow
You'll Never Know
Harry Warren
