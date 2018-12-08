Geoffrey PayneTrumpeter. Born 1957
Geoffrey Payne
1957
Geoffrey Payne (born c. 1957) is a noted Australian classical trumpeter. He has been Principal Trumpet with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra since 1986, and has been a member of the orchestra since 1979. He also performs with other orchestras both in Australia and internationally, and has made a number of recordings.
Fantasy and variations on a Cavatina from 'Beatrice di Tenda'
Jean-Baptiste Arban
Oboe Concerto in E flat (arr for trumpet)
Vincenzo Bellini
Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra in E major (original version of E flat major)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Concertino for oboe and wind ensemble in C major (arr. for trumpet)
Carl Maria von Weber
Trumpet Concerto in C minor
Domenico Cimarosa
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H.7e.1
Joseph Haydn
