Vincent NicloBorn 6 January 1975
Vincent Niclo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0611qgz.jpg
1975-01-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d2f4cff-e1e8-4521-b326-1e8e01ff3044
Vincent Niclo Biography (Wikipedia)
Vincent Niclo (born in Paris on 6 January 1975) is a French light pop tenor singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vincent Niclo Performances & Interviews
Vincent Niclo Tracks
Sort by
Unexpected Song (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
Vincent Niclo
Unexpected Song (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611qjl.jpglink
Sogni (feat. Vincent Niclo)
Sarah Brightman
Sogni (feat. Vincent Niclo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnwq.jpglink
Sogni (feat. Vincent Niclo)
Last played on
The Good Life [Live]
Vincent Niclo
The Good Life [Live]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611qjl.jpglink
The Good Life [Live]
Last played on
She [Live]
Vincent Niclo
She [Live]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611qjl.jpglink
She [Live]
Last played on
She
Vincent Niclo
She
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611qjl.jpglink
She
What Now My Love
Vincent Niclo
What Now My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611qjl.jpglink
What Now My Love
La vie en rose
Vincent Niclo
La vie en rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611qjl.jpglink
La vie en rose
The Good Life
Vincent Niclo
The Good Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611qjl.jpglink
The Good Life
Non, je ne regrette rien
Vincent Niclo
Non, je ne regrette rien
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611qjl.jpglink
Non, je ne regrette rien
Last played on
Hurt
Vincent Niclo
Hurt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611qjl.jpglink
Hurt
Last played on
Maman
Vincent Niclo
Maman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611qjl.jpglink
Maman
Last played on
Vincent Niclo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist