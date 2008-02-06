Josef MyrowBorn 18 February 1910. Died 24 December 1987
Josef Myrow
1910-02-18
Josef Myrow (February 18, 1910 – December 24, 1987 in Los Angeles, California) was a Russian-born composer known for his work in film scores in the 1940s and 1950s. He was nominated for an Academy Award twice: in 1947 for the song "You Do" from the film Mother Wore Tights and in 1950 for "Wilhelmina" from the film Wabash Avenue. Other notable compositions include "Autumn Nocturne" and "You Make Me Feel So Young".
He also wrote the official song of the Civil Air Patrol, the United States Air Force Auxiliary.
