Jacques BuusFranco-Flemish composer and organist of the Renaissance. Born 1500. Died 1565
1500
Jacques Buus Biography
Jacques Buus (also Jakob Buus, Jachet de Buus) (c. 1500 – late August, 1565) was a Franco-Flemish composer and organist of the Renaissance, and an early member of the Venetian School. He was one of the earliest composers of the ricercar, the predecessor to the fugue, and he was also a skilled composer of chansons.
Ricercare
Ricercare
Ricercare
Last played on
Arrangement of "Content desir, qui cause ma douleur" a 6 & Anonymous: Basse Danse "Content
Arrangement of "Content desir, qui cause ma douleur" a 6 & Anonymous: Basse Danse "Content
