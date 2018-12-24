Neil CampbellBorn 19 May 1966
Neil Campbell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-05-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d2353eb-7090-4b27-a7b8-6d8ce8cb7d05
Neil Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Campbell (born 19 May 1966) is a British musician, notable for his vast catalogue and his many collaborations. In 2005, The Wire declared that he, Richard Youngs and Matthew Bower had "provided the map co-ordinates for much of what passed for a post-punk UK underground during most of the 80s and 90s".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Neil Campbell Tracks
Sort by
Fields Within Fields
Neil Campbell
Fields Within Fields
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fields Within Fields
Last played on
Moch Di Luain Ghabh I'n Cuan
Neil Campbell
Moch Di Luain Ghabh I'n Cuan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moch Di Luain Ghabh I'n Cuan
Last played on
Gruagach Og An Fhuilt Bhain
Neil Campbell
Gruagach Og An Fhuilt Bhain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gruagach Og An Fhuilt Bhain
Last played on
Crossing Continents
Neil Campbell
Crossing Continents
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crossing Continents
Last played on
Ceud Failt air gach gleann
Neil Campbell
Ceud Failt air gach gleann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ceud Failt air gach gleann
Last played on
Òran Mu Leanabh Òg
Donnie Murdo MacLeod
Òran Mu Leanabh Òg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Òran Mu Leanabh Òg
Last played on
Eilean I
Neil Campbell
Eilean I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eilean I
Last played on
Haggard Rider
Neil Campbell
Haggard Rider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Haggard Rider
Last played on
THE SAILING
Blair Douglas
THE SAILING
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE SAILING
Last played on
Horo S Toigh Leam Fhein Thu
Neil Campbell
Horo S Toigh Leam Fhein Thu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horo S Toigh Leam Fhein Thu
Last played on
Thoir Mo Shoraidh Thar Ghunaidh
Neil Campbell
Thoir Mo Shoraidh Thar Ghunaidh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thoir Mo Shoraidh Thar Ghunaidh
Last played on
BLAR NA H-EIPHEIT
Neil Campbell
BLAR NA H-EIPHEIT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BLAR NA H-EIPHEIT
Last played on
DUAN 'SAN T-SEANN NOS
Donnie Murdo MacLeod
DUAN 'SAN T-SEANN NOS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DUAN 'SAN T-SEANN NOS
Last played on
SKYE PIONEERS
Neil Campbell
SKYE PIONEERS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SKYE PIONEERS
Last played on
The Skye Pioneers
Blair Douglas
The Skye Pioneers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Skye Pioneers
Last played on
Morphogenetic Fields
Neil Campbell
Morphogenetic Fields
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morphogenetic Fields
Last played on
EILEAN IDHE
Neil Campbell
EILEAN IDHE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
EILEAN IDHE
Last played on
Acoustic Counterpoint: III
Carlo Bowry, Gordon Ross, Neil Campbell & Steve Reich
Acoustic Counterpoint: III
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Acoustic Counterpoint: III
Performer
Last played on
The Sailing
Neil Campbell
The Sailing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sailing
Last played on
Neil Campbell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist