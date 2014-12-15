Ainhoa ArtetaBorn 24 September 1964
Ainhoa Arteta Biography (Wikipedia)
Ainhoa Arteta Ibarrolaburu (born 24 September 1964 at Tolosa, Basque province of Gipuzkoa) is a Spanish classical and crossover soprano.
Amadeo Vives
