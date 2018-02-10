Damon Intrabartolo (1974 – August 13, 2013) was an American composer, orchestrator and conductor. He attended the University of Southern California and departed before graduation to work as an assistant to John Ottman on The Usual Suspects. His most famous work is the musical Bare.

A resident of Los Angeles, California, he appeared in a 2001 documentary featuring six gay men attending the Burning Man festival, called On the Bus.

On August 13, 2013, Intrabartolo died suddenly in Arizona. He was 39 years old.