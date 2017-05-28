Lucie ArnazBorn 17 July 1951
Lucie Arnaz
1951-07-17
Lucie Arnaz Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucie Désirée Arnaz (born July 17, 1951) is an American actress, singer and producer.
Lucie Arnaz Tracks
When You're In My Arms
When You're In My Arms
Another Night At Darryl's
Another Night At Darryl's
When You're In My Arms
When You're In My Arms
They're Playing My Song (Hers)
They're Playing My Song (Hers)
