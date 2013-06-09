George Beverly SheaBorn 1 February 1909. Died 16 April 2013
George Beverly Shea
1909-02-01
George Beverly Shea Biography (Wikipedia)
George Beverly Shea (February 1, 1909 – April 16, 2013) was a Canadian-born American gospel singer and hymn composer. Shea was often described as "America's beloved gospel singer" and was considered "the first international singing 'star' of the gospel world," as a consequence of his solos at Billy Graham Crusades and his exposure on radio, records and television. Because of the large attendance at Graham's Crusades, it is estimated that Shea sang live before more people than anyone else in history.
God Will Take Care Of You
George Beverly Shea
God Will Take Care Of You
God Will Take Care Of You
Last played on
He's Got the Whole World in his Hands
George Beverly Shea
He's Got the Whole World in his Hands
