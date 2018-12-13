Graham FellowsBorn 22 May 1959
Graham Fellows
1959-05-22
Graham Fellows Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham David Fellows (born 22 May 1959 in Sheffield, West Riding of Yorkshire, England) is an English comedy actor and musician, best known for creating the characters of John Shuttleworth and Jilted John.
Graham Fellows Tracks
Diary Of A Skinbird
Diary Of A Skinbird
I Had An Egg With My Son
I Had An Egg With My Son
Car That Makes A Bus Sound
Car That Makes A Bus Sound
Mark Rylance Was My Lodger
Mark Rylance Was My Lodger
Man Who Sits
Man Who Sits
Children On The Lawn
Children On The Lawn
Through The Line
Through The Line
