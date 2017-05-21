Natasha MarshBorn 1975
1975
Natasha Jane Marsh (born 1975) is a Welsh soprano singer. A highly regarded performer in both opera and oratorio, her debut album, Amour, topped the classical album charts in 2007. She has toured with artists such as G4, Russell Watson, Il Divo and Paul Potts. Her love of football was confirmed when she sang at the 2008 League Cup Final and she has recorded Mozart's "Queen of the Night" aria for ITV's coverage of UEFA Euro 2008.
Brindisi from La Traviata
All I Ask Of You
You'll Never Walk Alone
Last played on
Losing My Mind
I Could Have Danced All Night
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
8 Sep 2002
