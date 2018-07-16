Giuseppe SartiBorn 1 December 1729. Died 28 July 1802
Giuseppe Sarti
1729-12-01
Giuseppe Sarti Biography (Wikipedia)
Giuseppe Sarti (also Sardi; baptised 1 December 1729 – 28 July 1802) was an Italian opera composer.
Giuseppe Sarti Tracks
Now the powers of heaven
Giuseppe Sarti
Now the powers of heaven
Last played on
Last played on
The Early Reign Of Oleg (chorus)
Giuseppe Sarti
The Early Reign Of Oleg (chorus)
The Early Reign Of Oleg (chorus)
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Lungi dal caro bene
Giuseppe Sarti
Lungi dal caro bene
Last played on
Last played on
La tempesta, from Armida e Rinaldo
Giuseppe Sarti
La tempesta, from Armida e Rinaldo
Last played on
Last played on
Lungi dal caro bene
Simon Lepper
Lungi dal caro bene
Singer
Singer
Last played on
Rejoice People!
Grand Choir 'Masters of Choral Singing' of Russian State TV and Radio Music Cent, Lev Kontorovich
Rejoice People!
Performer
Performer
Last played on
Aria (Argene) Oh care selve, oh cara felice liberta!
Giuseppe Sarti
Aria (Argene) Oh care selve, oh cara felice liberta!
