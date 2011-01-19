Susanne RosenbergBorn 29 August 1957
Susanne Rosenberg
1957-08-29
Susanne Rosenberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Susanne Rosenberg (born 29 August 1957) is a Swedish folk music singer, vocal coach, and teacher at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki and the Royal College of Music, Stockholm. She performs traditional folk techniques such as kulning (cattle calling) as well as Baroque, jazz and contemporary art music. She is founder and a singer with the folk group Rosenberg 7, an octet of four vocalists and four string players.
Susanne Rosenberg Tracks
Susanne Rosenberg
Stjärnorna (words by Edith Södergran)
Susanne Rosenberg
Klockor
Susanne Rosenberg
Vallerman
Susanne Rosenberg
Fore Vallerman
Susanne Rosenberg
Jag ser på dina ögon
