Ernie GrahamFolk Rock, Singer/Songwriter, UK. Born 14 June 1946. Died 27 April 2001
Ernie Graham (born Ernest Harold Graham; 14 June 1946 – 27 April 2001) was a singer, guitarist and songwriter, active from the mid-1960s to the early 1980s.
