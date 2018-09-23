Guy ReibelFrench composer. Born 27 October 1936
Guy Reibel
1936-10-27
Guy Reibel Biography (Wikipedia)
Guy Reibel (born 27 October 1936 in Strasbourg, France) is a French contemporary classical music composer. Made his musical studies at the Conservatoire de Paris. Trained under Olivier Messiaen. He is a pioneer of the Groupe de Recherches Musicales with Pierre Schaeffer, François Bayle, Luc Ferrari, François-Bernard Mâche, Iannis Xenakis, Bernard Parmegiani, Marcelle Deschênes. He has also collaborated with French public broadcasting stations like France Musique and France Culture. He is also cited as the conceptualizer of the Omni.
