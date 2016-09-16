Don ButterfieldBorn 4 January 1923. Died 27 November 2006
Don Butterfield
1923-01-04
Don Butterfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Butterfield (April 1, 1923 – November 27, 2006) was an American jazz and classical tuba player.
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Jimmy Smith
