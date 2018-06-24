Rebecca ParrisBorn 28 December 1951. Died 17 June 2018
Rebecca Parris
1951-12-28
Rebecca Parris (December 28, 1951 – June 17, 2018) was an American jazz singer. During her career she appeared with Count Basie, Buddy Rich, Wynton Marsalis, Gary Burton, and Dizzy Gillespie.
She performed at the Monterey Jazz Festival, North Sea Jazz Festival, Oslo Jazz Festival, and the International Floating Jazz Festival. She won the Boston Music Awards nine times.
Rebecca Parris Tracks
Never Let Me Go
