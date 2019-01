Giovanni "Jack" Savoretti (born 10 October 1983) is an English solo acoustic singer of Italian descent. He has released five studio albums to date: Between the Minds (2007), Harder Than Easy (2009), Before the Storm (2012), Written in Scars (2015) and Sleep No More (2016).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia