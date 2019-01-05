Jack Savoretti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04xsxs6.jpg
1983-10-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d0dc00d-4b5c-435c-bd96-72a05c3d49e1
Jack Savoretti Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni "Jack" Savoretti (born 10 October 1983) is an English solo acoustic singer of Italian descent. He has released five studio albums to date: Between the Minds (2007), Harder Than Easy (2009), Before the Storm (2012), Written in Scars (2015) and Sleep No More (2016).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Savoretti Performances & Interviews
- Jack Savoretti - When We Were Lovershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054pyx5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054pyx5.jpg2017-06-01T15:11:33.000ZJack Savoretti performs live for The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054mg0z
Jack Savoretti - When We Were Lovers
- Jack Savoretti: "I grew up listening to a lot of Mediterranean music...that creeps in to a lot of what we do"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zs0xf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zs0xf.jpg2017-04-11T14:55:00.000ZJack chats to Steve about his new single 'We Are Bound', and his album 'Sleep No More'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zrzlf
Jack Savoretti: "I grew up listening to a lot of Mediterranean music...that creeps in to a lot of what we do"
- Jack Savoretti Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03swbtq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03swbtq.jpg2017-03-19T13:27:00.000ZJack Savoretti performs his new single and a brilliant cover in the Musician's Circlehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xbw5w
Jack Savoretti Live in Session
- Jack Savoretti: "My five year old daughter decided the songs on the album"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dfznc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dfznc.jpg2016-10-28T14:55:00.000ZSinger-songwriter Jack Savoretti talks about his new album 'Sleep No More' and tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dg260
Jack Savoretti: "My five year old daughter decided the songs on the album"
- Jack Savoretti on playing Portofino Square: "The Mayor used to tell me off for..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046h16j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046h16j.jpg2016-09-01T07:59:00.000ZSara chats to Jack Savoretti before playing his brand new single When We Were Lovers.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p046gzjp
Jack Savoretti on playing Portofino Square: "The Mayor used to tell me off for..."
- Jack Savorettihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x1yh1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x1yh1.jpg2016-06-02T16:33:00.000ZBBC Music Day ambassador Jack Savorettihttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x27gp
Jack Savoretti
- Jack Savoretti Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fr800.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fr800.jpg2016-01-17T13:27:00.000ZJack performs his current single Catapult and a stunning cover of Always On My Mindhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03frbmy
Jack Savoretti Live in Session
- Jack Savoretti - Written In Scars (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p030wdnk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p030wdnk.jpg2015-08-27T14:50:54.000ZFilmed live for The Quay Sessions with Edith Bowmanhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p030wd2k
Jack Savoretti - Written In Scars (The Quay Sessions)
- Jack Savoretti Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02g8wt3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02g8wt3.jpg2015-01-04T13:59:00.000ZJack Savoretti performed two live tracks on Sunday with Richard Madeleyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02g8y96
Jack Savoretti Live in Session
Jack Savoretti Tracks
Sort by
Candlelight
Jack Savoretti
Candlelight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xsxw6.jpglink
Candlelight
Last played on
Music's Too Sad Without You
Kylie Minogue
Music's Too Sad Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qd3j8.jpglink
Music's Too Sad Without You
Last played on
Written In Scars
Jack Savoretti
Written In Scars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02td35s.jpglink
Written In Scars
Last played on
It's Easy For You (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
Jack Savoretti
It's Easy For You (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xsxw6.jpglink
Back Where I Belong
Jack Savoretti
Back Where I Belong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03215jp.jpglink
Back Where I Belong
Last played on
The Other Side Of Love
Jack Savoretti
The Other Side Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m8c1g.jpglink
The Other Side Of Love
Last played on
Without
Jack Savoretti
Without
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xsxw6.jpglink
Without
Last played on
Upcoming Events
23
May
2019
Jack Savoretti, Lissie
O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
25
May
2019
Jack Savoretti, Lissie
Limelight, Belfast, UK
29
May
2019
Jack Savoretti, Lissie
O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester, UK
31
May
2019
Jack Savoretti, Lissie
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
15
Jun
2019
Jack Savoretti
Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucester, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3/acts/a6dbc8
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-11T23:12:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02wtsmt.jpg
11
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
T in the Park: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egfrbp
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2013-07-13T23:12:11
13
Jul
2013
T in the Park: 2013
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Jack Savoretti Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
A guide to dreadlocks with Newton Faulkner!
-
Newton Faulkner Live Session
-
Newton Faulkner - Finger Tips
-
Newton Faulkner - Hit The Ground Running
-
Cornbury: Newton Faulkner
-
Newton Faulkner talks to Steve Wright
-
Newton Faulkner: "I'm really intrigued who comes to see it because American Idiot's not a normal musical"
Back to artist