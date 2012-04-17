Max MathewsBorn 13 November 1926. Died 21 April 2011
Max Mathews
1926-11-13
Max Vernon Mathews (born November 13, 1926 in Columbus, Nebraska, USA – April 21, 2011 in San Francisco, CA, USA) was a pioneer of computer music.
Bicycle built for two
Bicycle built for two
