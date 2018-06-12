Nancy HarrowBorn 3 October 1930
Nancy Harrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1930-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d0d210d-fc3b-4f73-8747-320a875aa197
Nancy Harrow Biography (Wikipedia)
Nancy Harrow (born October 3, 1930, New York City) is an American jazz singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nancy Harrow Tracks
Sort by
Confessin' The Blues
Nancy Harrow
Confessin' The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Confessin' The Blues
Last played on
Fun To Be Fooled
Nancy Harrow
Fun To Be Fooled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fun To Be Fooled
Last played on
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Nancy Harrow
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't We Be Friends
Nancy Harrow
Can't We Be Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't We Be Friends
Last played on
Nancy Harrow Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist