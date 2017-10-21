Theophilus BeckfordJamaican pianist/composer & singer. Born 23 December 1935. Died 19 February 2001
Theophilus Beckford
1935-12-23
Theophilus Beckford Biography (Wikipedia)
Theophilus Beckford (1935 – 19 February 2001) was a Jamaican pianist and one of the pioneers of Jamaican popular music during the transition from rhythm 'n' blues to Jamaican ska.
Theophilus Beckford Tracks
Easy Snappin'
Easy Snapping
Georgie and The Old Shoe
Jack And Jill Shuffle
Don't Want Me No More
