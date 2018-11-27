ClarkWarp Records artist / Early releases under Chris Clark. Born 29 August 1979
Clark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ghmky.jpg
1979-08-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d0c202c-e30f-40c4-abf5-c0007af0d1cc
Clark Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Clark is an English electronic musician, performing under the mononym Clark. He is currently signed to Warp Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clark Performances & Interviews
Clark Tracks
Sort by
Petroleum Tinged
Clark
Petroleum Tinged
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Petroleum Tinged
Last played on
Slow Spines
Clark
Slow Spines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Slow Spines
Last played on
HARPSICHORD E.C.S.T
Clark
HARPSICHORD E.C.S.T
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
HARPSICHORD E.C.S.T
Last played on
Springtime Epigram
Clark
Springtime Epigram
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Springtime Epigram
Last played on
Spring But Dark
Clark
Spring But Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Spring But Dark
Last played on
Winter Linn
Clark
Winter Linn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Winter Linn
Last played on
Sodium Trimmers
Clark
Sodium Trimmers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Sodium Trimmers
Last played on
Living Fantasy
Clark
Living Fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Living Fantasy
Last played on
Slap Drones
Clark
Slap Drones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Slap Drones
Last played on
Honey Badger
Clark
Honey Badger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Honey Badger
Last played on
Peak Magnetic
Clark
Peak Magnetic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Peak Magnetic
Last played on
Butterfly Prowler
Clark
Butterfly Prowler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05008n5.jpglink
Butterfly Prowler
Last played on
Hoova
Clark
Hoova
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t5zzt.jpglink
Hoova
Last played on
Future Daniel
Clark
Future Daniel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Future Daniel
Last played on
Silver Sun
Clark
Silver Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Silver Sun
Last played on
Psalms 53, 54, 55
William Vann, William Crotch, Clark, Ivor Atkins & Choir of York Minster
Psalms 53, 54, 55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Psalms 53, 54, 55
Last played on
Snowbird
Clark
Snowbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Snowbird
Last played on
Elaine Gabriel Theme
Clark
Elaine Gabriel Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Elaine Gabriel Theme
Last played on
Bobbie Caris
Clark
Bobbie Caris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Bobbie Caris
Last played on
Molly On The Shore
Percy Grainger
Molly On The Shore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpglink
Molly On The Shore
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Com Touch
Clark
Com Touch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Com Touch
Last played on
Unfurla
Clark
Unfurla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmky.jpglink
Unfurla
Last played on
Clark Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist