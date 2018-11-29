The Tölzer Knabenchor (Tölz Boys' Choir) is a German boys' choir founded in 1956 in the Bavarian town of Bad Tölz and, since 1970, based in Munich.

The choir is ranked among the most versatile and sought-after boys' choirs in the world, and is still led by its founder and musical director Gerhard Schmidt-Gaden.

In the realm of baroque music in particular, the "Tölzer" made a significant contribution to the change in musical (historically informed) performance practice. Tölz boys have been entrusted with the boy solo parts in Europe's leading opera houses. The choir is in great demand in oratorios and symphonic works performed by renowned orchestras and famous conductors. Eminent artists such as Carl Orff, August Everding, Hans Werner Henze, Leonard Bernstein, Gustav Leonhardt, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, and Claudio Abbado count among the choir's supporters. Herbert von Karajan once referred to the Tölzer as "one of the best choirs in the world" and chose this choir for his performances and recordings with the Berlin Philharmonic and the Salzburg Festival whenever a boy choir was needed.