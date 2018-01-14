MotorpsychoNorwegian band. Formed October 1989
Motorpsycho
1989-10
Motorpsycho (initiated 1989 at Trøndertun, Melhus, Norway) is a band from Trondheim. Their music can generally be defined as progressive or psychedelic rock, but they also mix in elements from alternative, jazz, post-rock, pop, country and many other musical styles. The members of the band are Bent Sæther (born 18 February 1969, bass/vocals), Hans Magnus "Snah" Ryan (born 31 December 1969, guitar/vocals) and Tomas Järmyr (drums). Until March 2005, Håkon Gebhardt (born 21 June 1969) was the band's drummer. A press release concerning his departure can be found on the Unofficial website. From December 2007 to May 2016 Kenneth Kapstad was the drummer of the band.
- Motorpsychohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037ytxz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037ytxz.jpg2015-11-15T22:00:00.000ZStuart chats to Norway's progressive avant-rock, psycho-pop, jazz-metal exponents Motorpsycho about their new release Supersonic Scientists: A Young Person's Guide To Motorpsycho.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p037yxjr
Motorpsycho Tracks
August
Motorpsycho
August
August
In Every Dream Home
Motorpsycho
In Every Dream Home
In Every Dream Home
The Cuckoo
Motorpsycho
The Cuckoo
The Cuckoo
Intrepid Explorer
Motorpsycho
Intrepid Explorer
Intrepid Explorer
A Pacific Sonata
Motorpsycho
A Pacific Sonata
A Pacific Sonata
The Tower
Motorpsycho
The Tower
The Tower
Running With Scissors
Motorpsycho
Running With Scissors
Running With Scissors
Sleepwalking
Motorpsycho
Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking
Cloudwalker
Motorpsycho
Cloudwalker
Cloudwalker
