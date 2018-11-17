Little SonnyBorn 6 October 1932
Little Sonny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05hp82n.jpg
1932-10-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d04ead3-7c0b-4894-a95a-8528bda29b30
Little Sonny Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Sonny (born Aaron Willis, October 6, 1932, Greensboro, Alabama) is an American electric blues harmonica player, singer and songwriter. His early mentor and inspiration was Sonny Boy Williamson II. Nevertheless, Little Sonny stated that his nickname was originated by his mother: "[She] called me 'Sonny boy' from the time I can remember." He has released eight albums, including three for a subsidiary of Stax Records. His 1973 release, Hard Goin' Up, reached the Top 50 in the Billboard R&B chart.
Little Sonny Tracks
Wade In The Water
Little Sonny
Wade In The Water
Wade In The Water
Eli's Pork Chop
Little Sonny
Eli's Pork Chop
Eli's Pork Chop
Honest I Do
Little Sonny
Honest I Do
Honest I Do
Sure Is Good
Little Sonny
Sure Is Good
Sure Is Good
It's Hard Going Up (But Twice As Hard Coming Down)
Little Sonny
It's Hard Going Up (But Twice As Hard Coming Down)
Where Women Got Meat On Their Bones
Little Sonny
Where Women Got Meat On Their Bones
Paying Through The Nose
Little Sonny
Paying Through The Nose
Paying Through The Nose
Wade in the Water - Enterprise
Little Sonny
Wade in the Water - Enterprise
Wade in the Water - Enterprise
