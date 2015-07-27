Alonza Westbrook "Buddy" Lucas (16 August 1914 – 18 March 1983), was an American jazz saxophonist and bandleader, who is possibly more famous for his session work on harmonica.

As a bandleader, he led bands such as Buddy Lucas & His Band of Tomorrow, the Gone All Stars, and Buddy Lucas & His Shouters, and he also went under the stage name of "Big" Buddy Lucas.

As a session musician, he recorded with Horace Silver, Bernard "Pretty" Purdie, Titus Turner The Rascals, Yusef Lateef, and Aretha Franklin, amongst others.

He was born in Rockville, Alabama, and died in Stamford, Connecticut, aged 68.