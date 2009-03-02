Greg Koch (born June 23, 1966) is an American guitarist from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Koch grew up in the Milwaukee area and began playing guitar at the age of 12. He was influenced by the guitarist and singer-songwriter Jimi Hendrix.

In April 2012 Fender Musical Instruments Corporation named Koch one of the top 10 unsung guitarists.

When Koch is asked about his abilities on guitar he says that it is all hard work and practice. Koch claims to have no hobbies, and says that he only plays guitar. Greg Koch does not drink alcohol and been sober for more than 25 years.