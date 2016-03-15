Carl Vine, AO (born 8 October 1954), is an Australian composer of contemporary classical music. From 1975 he has worked as a freelance pianist and composer with a variety of theatre and dance companies, and ensembles. Vine's catalogue includes seven symphonies, eleven concertos, music for film, television and theatre, electronic music and numerous chamber works. Since 2000 he has been the Artistic Director of Musica Viva Australia. In 2005 he was awarded the Don Banks Music Award. In the 2014 Queen's Birthday Honours List, Vine was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), "for distinguished service to the performing arts as a composer, conductor, academic and artistic director, and to the support and mentoring of emerging performers."