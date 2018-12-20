FreewayUS rapper Leslie Pridgen. Born 6 August 1978
Freeway
1978-08-06
Freeway Biography (Wikipedia)
Leslie Edward Pridgen (born August 6, 1978), better known by his stage name Freeway, is an American rapper from North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is best known as a member of the rap group State Property and its 2000s run at Roc-A-Fella Records alongside Jay-Z. In 2009, Freeway was briefly signed to Cash Money Records, but returned to work again with Jay-Z at the mogul's entertainment organization and record label, Roc Nation, with his 2018 album Think Free.
