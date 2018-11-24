Alexander LonquichBorn 8 August 1960
Alexander Lonquich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1960-08-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5d00243e-5cdb-4dfb-b097-2f4cced54fcb
Alexander Lonquich Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Lonquich (born 28 August 1960) is a German classical pianist and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Lonquich Tracks
Sort by
Piano Sonata No.20 in A D959: III. Scherzo
Franz Schubert
Piano Sonata No.20 in A D959: III. Scherzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Sonata No.20 in A D959: III. Scherzo
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major, Op 15
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major, Op 15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major, Op 15
Last played on
Cello Sonata in D major, Op. 102 No. 2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cello Sonata in D major, Op. 102 No. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Cello Sonata in D major, Op. 102 No. 2
Cello Sonata in C major, Op. 102 No. 1
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cello Sonata in C major, Op. 102 No. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Cello Sonata in C major, Op. 102 No. 1
Cello Sonata in A major, Op. 69
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cello Sonata in A major, Op. 69
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Cello Sonata in A major, Op. 69
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 5 No. 2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 5 No. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 5 No. 2
Cello sonata in F major Op.5 no.1
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cello sonata in F major Op.5 no.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Cello sonata in F major Op.5 no.1
Two Pieces for Cello and Piano
Anton Webern
Two Pieces for Cello and Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrs.jpglink
Two Pieces for Cello and Piano
Last played on
Concerto No. 22 In E Flat Major K.482
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto No. 22 In E Flat Major K.482
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Concerto No. 22 In E Flat Major K.482
Last played on
Sonata in C major Op.65
Benjamin Britten
Sonata in C major Op.65
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Sonata in C major Op.65
Last played on
Sonata in D minor
Claude Debussy
Sonata in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Sonata in D minor
Last played on
Three Pieces for cello and piano
Nadia Boulanger
Three Pieces for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3y0.jpglink
Three Pieces for cello and piano
Last played on
Sonata in D major Op.102`2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata in D major Op.102`2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Sonata in D major Op.102`2
Last played on
7 Variations on 'Bei Mannern, welche Liebe fuhlen' WoO.46
Ludwig van Beethoven
7 Variations on 'Bei Mannern, welche Liebe fuhlen' WoO.46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
7 Variations on 'Bei Mannern, welche Liebe fuhlen' WoO.46
Last played on
Violin Sonata in E minor, K 304
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Violin Sonata in E minor, K 304
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Violin Sonata in E minor, K 304
Last played on
Sonata in G major for violin and piano: 2nd movement; Blues
Maurice Ravel
Sonata in G major for violin and piano: 2nd movement; Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Sonata in G major for violin and piano: 2nd movement; Blues
Last played on
Alexander Lonquich Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist