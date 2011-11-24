Films of Colour are an English alternative rock band, formed in 2008 at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford, Essex, England. They originally started gigging under the name of Spires but as there were other bands already established by this name, they later changed their name to Films of Colour. After seeing them at their second gig, they were taken under the wing of Phil Catchpole (Relentless Records) where he developed their sound and put them in the studio and finally on tour with Cage the Elephant. Paul Carey joined the band as a Co-Manager in 2009, but when Phil Catchpole left in 2010, Paul Carey continued on and took command as their sole manager. On 4 October 2010, the band released their first single "Actions" with the B-side "Circles" (both produced/mixed by Duncan "Pixie" Mills (Florence and the Machine). The single was released digitally and on limited edition 7" Vinyl by Fierce Panda’s sister label – Label Fandango. The band's sound were compared to acts such as Radiohead, Muse, Coldplay, early Bloc Party and Swedish act – Miike Snow. Simon Williams, head of Fierce panda described the band "as the best band he's signed since Radiohead and Coldplay". Picked up as The Guardian’s New Band of the Day, Best of Myspace Winners, The Independent newspaper’s Barometer: One to Watch and Steve Lamacq’s Favourite New Band. There was radio support from 6 Music, Absolute Radio, BBC Radio 2 as well as holding the number 1 spot for two weeks on Amazing Radio