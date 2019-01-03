SyreetaBorn 3 August 1946. Died 6 July 2004
Syreeta
1946-08-03
Syreeta Biography
Syreeta Wright (born Rita Wright; February 28, 1946 – July 6, 2004), who recorded professionally under the single name Syreeta, was an American singer-songwriter, best known for her music during the early-1970s through the early-1980s. Wright's career heights were songs involved with her ex-husband Stevie Wonder and musical artist Billy Preston.
