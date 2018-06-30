Tuba Skinny is a New Orleans traditional jazz band which formed in 2009. Their home is New Orleans, Louisiana. Tuba Skinny's ensemble includes tuba, trombone, cornet, tenor banjo, guitar, vocals, washboard, and clarinet, and is inspired by the early jazz and blues music of the 1920s and 1930s. The band has performed on streets and stages around the world, including music festivals in Mexico, Sweden, Australia, Italy, France, Switzerland and Spain.

Offbeat Magazine awarded their album Owl Call Blues recognition as the best traditional jazz album of the year in 2014. This award is given only to Louisiana musicians, and was first established in 1994.

The band's name is a tribute to the tuba player Anthony Lacen who was better known as Tuba Fats. He was a founding member of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, one of New Orleans' most prominent brass rhythm bands. He died in 2004.